Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju’s bilingual film goes on floors with pooja ceremony

Chennai, March 26 (IANS) Work on debut director Keerthiswaran’s film, featuring actors Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju in the lead, began with a simple pooja ceremony on Wednesday.

Initially, well known production house Mythri Movie Makers, which is producing the film, had announced that the first shot of the film would be canned at 11.07 am on Wednesday.

However, as a mark of respect to late actor Manoj Bharathi, who passed away in Chennai after suffering a cardiac arrest last evening, the production house decided to postpone the first shot event by a few hours.

The film is being made as a bilingual in both Tamil and Telugu as Pradeep Ranganathan has made a name for himself not only in Tamil films but also in the Telugu industry as well.

An interesting scene featuring Pradeep Ranganathan was filmed as part of the pooja ceremony of the bilingual film, which is yet to be titled and which is being tentatively referred to as #PR04. Sources close to the unit of the film say that this film will be a complete entertainer with a new age storyline.

Mamita Baiju, who announced her presence in the film industry with an endearing performance in the film 'Premalu', plays the female lead in this bilingual, which will also feature actors Sarath Kumar, Hridhu Haroon and Dravid Selvam in pivotal roles.

Mythri Movie Makers has roped in talented technicians for this project. Young sensation Sai Abhyankar will be scoring music for this film which will have cinematography by Niketh Bommi. Latha Naidu will be the production designer and Bharat Vikraman the editor. Sources say that the shooting of this film is currently underway.

