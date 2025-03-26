Yuva All-Stars kabaddi: Palani Tuskers secure comeback win, Junior Steelers beat Vasco Vipers

Haridwar (Uttarakhand), March 26 (IANS) Palani Tuskers, Jaipur Pink Cubs, Junior Steelers, and Yuva Paltan won their respective matches on Day 21 of the 2025 Yuva All-Stars Championship kabaddi in Haridwar on Wednesday.

The Junior Steelers thrashed Vasco Vipers 63-26 in the first match of the day. The Steelers went into the halftime break with a 32-12 lead, courtesy of two All-Outs and a Super Raid. In the second half, they inflicted two All-outs on the Vipers to win the match by 37 points. Jaya Soorya was the top performer with 18 points, including 16 raid points and two tackle points. The Steelers are fourth in Pool A with 33 points, while the Vipers are last with 14 points.

Jaipur Pink Cubs defeated UP Falcons 50-33. They were off to a flying start and were leading 27-15 at the end of the first half. They bagged a Super Raid and inflicted two All-Outs on the Falcons in the first 20 minutes. The Pink Cubs inflicted an All-Out in the second half too and picked up points at regular intervals to deny the Falcons a comeback. Parvinder (16 points) and K. Dharanidharan (13 points) were the two players who led the Jaipur Pink Cubs to a comfortable victory. The Pink Cubs are atop Pool A with 73 points, while the Falcons are fifth with 33 points.

Yuva Paltan beat Kurukshetra Warriors 50-33 to keep their hopes alive in the Yuva All-Stars Championship 2025. They inflicted an All Out on the Warriors in the early moments of the first half to take a 9-0 lead.

The Pune-based club got the Warriors All Out for a second time to lead 30-14 at half-time. Both sides inflicted an All-Out on each other in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for the Warriors to mount a comeback. Ajay Gulia was the star raider with 10 points, while Warriors’ raider Karambir Thakur also bagged 10 points. Yuva Paltan and Kurukshetra Warriors are fifth and sixth in Pool B with 31 and 20 points, respectively.

Later in the day, Palani Tuskers edged past Chandigarh Chargers 36-33 in a thrilling encounter. The Chargers inflicted an All-Out on the Tuskers in the dying moments of the first half to take a two-point lead. The Tuskers levelled the scores 26-26 and took a four-point lead following an All Out. They held onto their lead and eventually won the match by three points.

Mohit Surender was the standout performer with 15 points. The Chargers are fourth in Pool B with 42 points. Meanwhile, the Tuskers are third in Pool A with 41 points.

