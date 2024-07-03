Pradeep Pandey, Aamrapali Dubey & Neelam Giri begin shoot for 'Nagin 2' in Gorakhpur

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Bhojpuri actors Pradeep Pandey 'Chintu', Aamrapali Dubey, and Neelam Giri began shooting their upcoming movie titled 'Nagin 2' in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday.

Neelam shared a picture on social media with Pradeep and the movie’s producer, Rajkumar R. Pandey, holding the clapboard with 'Nagin 2' written on it.

The clapboard also had 'muhurat' written on it.

The post is captioned: "Muhurat 'Nagin 2'."

Pradeep dropped a red heart and snake emoji in the comment section.

He also took to his Instagram stories and shared a snap of the muhurat pooja.

The post features a clapboard, the movie script, a photo of Lord Ganesha, and a pooja 'thaali'.

Aamrapali shared a selfie on her Instagram and wrote in the caption: "Good morning."

The film also stars Sanjay Pandey and Manoj Singh Tiger.

Meanwhile, on June 29, Pradeep's new music video titled 'Dil Kare Demand Dollar Ka' from the movie 'Khiladi' was released on Worldwide Records Bhojpuri's YouTube channel. The song is sung by Pradeep, with lyrics penned by Arbind Tiwari and music by Om Jha.

Pradeep made his acting debut in 2009 with the Bhojpuri movie 'Deewana'. He has been a part of movies such as 'Devra Bada Satawela', 'Truck Driver', 'Piyawa Bada Satavela', 'Mai Nagin Tu Nagina', 'Jeena Teri Gali Me', 'Devra Bhail Deewana', 'Chhora Ganga Kinare Wala', 'Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se', 'Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna 2', 'Mai Re Mai Hamra Uhe Laiki Chahi', 'Mandir Wahi Banayenge', 'Naayak', and 'Laila Majnu'.

Pradeep has 'Premgeet', 'Dostana', 'Saat Hindustani', and 'Chintu Ki Dulhania' in the pipeline.

On the work front, Aamrapali recently starred in 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham' alongside Pradeep and Sanchita Banerjee. The film is directed by Premanshu Singh and produced by Nishant Ujjwal.

She also has 'Gabbroo', 'Veer Yoddha Mahabali', and 'Nirahua Chalal Sasural 3' in the pipeline.

