Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire’ clashes with ‘Dunki’, to release on Dec 22

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) The upcoming Prabhas-starrer action film ‘Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire’, has officially booked its release for Christmas this year as the film releases in theatres on December 22. With this, the stage for the biggest ever clash in Indian cinema is set as the Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar’ will muscle it out against the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's ‘Dunki’, which too releases during the Christmas.

The makers of the Prabhas-starrer film took to their X handle (formerly called Twitter) and announced the release date. Sharing the posters of the film in multiple languages, they wrote, “Coming Bloody Soon #SalaarCeaseFire Worldwide Release On Dec 22, 2023 (sic)”.

The poster features a bloodied avatar of Prabhas as he holds a weapon in his hands staring into the camera.

The film has been directed by Prashanth Neel, who is known for his 'K.G.F.' franchise. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu.

‘Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire’ is an action film produced by Hombale Films which has earlier produced films like ‘K.G.F.’ and ‘Kantara’.

‘Dunki’, which marks SRK’s first collaboration with superstar director Rajkumar Hirani also stars Taapsee Pannu as the female lead.

The clash between the two mega releases will certainly not prove good for the industry and affect their individual opening figures as well as it will divide the cinegoers by presenting a compelling choice at both ends.

