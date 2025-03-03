Prabhas releases teaser of Telugu comedy drama ‘Pelli Kani Prasad’

Chennai, Mar 3 (IANS) Telugu star Prabhas on Monday released the teaser of director Abhilash Reddy Gopidi’s upcoming comedy drama, ‘Pelli Kani Prasad’, featuring actors Sapthagiri and Priyanka Sharma in the lead, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The film, which has been produced by K.Y. Babu, Bhanu Prakash Goud, Sukka Venkateshwar Goud and Vybhav Reddy Mutyala, has been co-produced by Krishna Chaganti, Narsimha Raju Raachuri, Kalavakuri Ramana Naidu and Nalla Sahana Reddy.

Actor Sapthagiri, who took to his X timeline to thank Prabhas for releasing the teaser of the film, wrote, Thanks to Our Beloved #Mana #Maharaju #Darling #Prabhas Garu..! Love You Anna Forever..! Gear up for a rollercoaster ride of uproarious fun and emotions. Presenting the hilarious #PelliKaniPrasad teaser. In Cinemas from March 21st. Theatrical Release by @srivenkateswaracreations“

The teaser opens with the titular character of Prasad taking a vow on his grandfather and great grandfathers that he will follow the rules and regulations followed by his ancestors with regard to taking dowry. From then on, we see Prasad telling his family members that his friends have all got married and are off to their honeymoons but his father tells him that the marriage market is down. His father is adamant that he will not settle for anything less than Two crores as dowry even as Prasad keeps hoping against hope that he will one day get married. Meanwhile, Prasad, who is desperate to get married, consults an astrologer who tells him that he will get married only if his father has a change of heart…

The teaser gives away the fact that the film will be a full-fledged comedy that will showcase the plight of those seeking dowry in this day and age.

Story and screenplay for the film have been penned by Akhil Varma and Y N Lohit. Music for the film is by Sekhar Chandra and cinematography is by Sujatha Siddharth. Editing is by Madhu and dialogues for the film have been penned by Akhil Varma.

The full-fledged comedy film is to hit screens on March 21 this year.

