Prabhas launches ‘The Script Craft’ to supporting writers

Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Actor Prabhas, whose movie ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ registered a solid success at the box-office, is moving up to the top of Maslow's hierarchy. The actor has launched The Script Craft, a platform dedicated to promoting and encouraging writers.

The initiative gives writers a platform where they can share their story ideas with a broad audience, showcase their creativity, and gain visibility. Writers can submit a 250-word synopsis of their story ideas. Audiences can then read and rate these submissions, with the highest-rated stories rising to the top.

The feedback system focuses on ratings rather than comments, creating a constructive environment that helps writers build confidence and receive positive support for their ideas.

To mark its launch, The Script Craft has introduced a special contest titled ‘Imagine Your Favourite Hero with Superpowers’. Writers are invited to submit a maximum 3,500-word story reimagining a hero with superhuman abilities. The writer, selected based on audience engagement, will earn the opportunity to work as either an assistant writer or assistant director on a real project.

In addition, The Script Craft plans to expand with an audiobooks feature, allowing writers to turn their stories into immersive audio experiences. Prabhas’s involvement in The Script Craft highlights his commitment to fostering a positive space for writers and encouraging unique storytelling.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhas has a string of projects in the pipeline including ‘The Raja Saab’, ‘Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryanga Parvam’ for which he is set to reunite with Prashanth Neel, ‘Kalki 2’, and an untitled project with Hanu Raghavpudi.

His ‘Baahubali’ franchise, directed by S. S. Rajamouli, started a new film movement of pan-India films in India which continues to bolster the commercial markets in the country.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.