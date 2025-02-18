Postpone Maha Kumbh visit for few days if journey is inconvenient: MP CM

Bhopal, Feb 18 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday urged people from the state to keep a close vigil on the traffic congestion before leaving for the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

After reviewing the traffic jams on different roads occurring due to thousands of pilgrims visiting Prayagraj from Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Yadav advised people to gather information about the transportation routes in advance.

The Chief Minister said that although the state government is making all the required arrangements for the devotees, the devotees should also carry some essential items with them so that if they have to stop somewhere on the way, they do not have to face any problem.

He also suggested that "if the journey is inconvenient, postpone it for a few days and proceed only when the road is fine".

He also said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is committed to providing all the necessary facilities to the devotees going to Prayagraj for a holy dip in the border districts because of the Maha Kumbh.

"The collectors of border districts have been instructed to stay alert and vigilant so that the devotees do not face any kind of hardship in the Maha Kumbh yatra and their safety is ensured," CM Yadav added.

As thousands of devotees heading to the Maha Kumbh, heavy traffic jams spanning several kilometres have paralysed roads in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, Seoni, Katni, Maihar, Satna, and Rewa districts.

To resolve the situation, the state government has deployed officials to help pilgrims stranded in traffic jams and to provide them with food, water, medicines, and milk.

Medical camps and food stalls have been set up along NH-27 (from Satna to Chakghat border in Rewa district).

Being held after 12 years, the Maha Kumbh started on January 13 and will continue till February 26 on the banks of the Triveni Sangam -- the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers, considered holy among Hindus.

More than 50 crore devotees have taken a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, according to official reports.

