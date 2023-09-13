Poster for ‘Totally Killer’ is a devilish tribute to old, classic horror-slasher films

Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Horror-slasher-comedy film ‘Totally Killer’ has just released its new poster, and its devilishly diabolical in the very same vein as ‘American Psycho’ mixed with ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ and ‘Halloween’, though with more of a comedic twist, paying tribute to 1980’s slasher films.

The official synopsis of the film reads: "35 years after the shocking murder of three teens, the infamous 'Sweet Sixteen Killer' returns on Halloween night to claim a fourth victim. 17-year-old Jamie (Kiernan Shipka) ignores her overprotective mom’s (Julie Bowen) warning and comes face to face with the masked maniac and on the run for her life, accidentally time travels back to 1987, the year of the original killings."

“Forced to navigate the unfamiliar and outrageous culture of the 1980s, Jamie teams up with her teen mom (Olivia Holt) to take down the killer once and for all before she’s stuck in the past forever", it further mentions.

The trailer for ‘Totally Killer’ in itself seems to be very self-aware, and is just a bunch of gory, comedic fun. Normally bloodbaths may not appeal to most people, except for gore fans, but much like ‘Evil Dead’, the violence is so in-your-face and tongue-in-cheek that it is hard not to giggle. Granted, however, the humour is still pretty dark and morbid.

Having a retro-style, similar to the iconic slasher films, such as ‘Halloween’ and ‘Child’s Play’, the scenario is very similar to the 1980’s despite having a much more polished and modern production.

Apart from that, there are several comedic moments here, even commenting on the state of modern society as Jamie’s mom asks her: “Do the machines kill us all?” to which she says; “No. They just rip apart the very fabric of our society through dance videos on Tiktok.”

Then, there are other jokes as well, though why the killings are happening is unknown, because the murderer’s motive in itself makes no sense.

‘Totally Killer’ will drop on Prime Video on October 6, 2023.

The movie is directed by Nahnatchka Khan, with a screenplay by David Matalon, Sasha Perl-Raver and Jen D’Angelo, and produced by Jason Blum, Adam Hendricks.

The film stars an ensemble cast, which includes: Kiernan Shipka, Olivia Holt, Charlie Gillespie, Lochlyn Munro, Troy L. Johnson, Liana Liberato, Kelcey Mawema, Stephi Chin-Salvo, Anna Diaz, Ella Choi, Jeremy Monn-Djasgnar, Nathaniel Appiah and Jonathan Potts with Randall Park and Julie Bowen.

