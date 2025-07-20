Poonawalla slams Rahul Gandhi amid ‘rift’ in INDIA Bloc

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, calling him the “biggest liability” of the INDIA alliance.

Referring to the alleged discontent within the opposition bloc, Poonawalla told IANS, “After AAP and Uddhav Thackeray's no-confidence in Rahul Gandhi, now CPI has also joined the chorus.”

His remarks come after CPI MP Sandosh Kumar criticised LoP Rahul Gandhi for equating the CPI(M) with the RSS during a recent speech in Kerala.

Kumar said, “No sensible man can compare the RSS with the Left parties. Rahul Gandhi always shows a lack of maturity. Congress should advise him. How can such a person run the INDIA bloc?”

Adding to the criticism, Poonawalla questioned the ideological confusion within the alliance.

“In Kerala, Congress fights the Left. In Bengal, they join hands. This is a visionless alliance built only on a shared obsession with Modi, corruption, and commissions,” he said.

He further alleged that several INDIA Bloc constituents do not trust Congress’s leadership.

“AAP’s Sanjay Singh recently said they are not part of the alliance. Uddhav Thackeray blamed ego clashes and last-minute seat-sharing delays for the Maharashtra defeat. In Bihar and UP, even RJD and SP have said that Rahul should step down from the leadership role,” Poonawalla claimed.

Taking a swipe at Bhupesh Baghel’s son controversy, who was earlier arrested by ED, he said, “A thief always questions the police. These leaders always play the victimhood card - be it Lalu Yadav or anyone else. He has been convicted five times, but you won’t hear anyone in RJD call him a 'Chara Chor'.”

Commenting on the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra, he termed it the “Maha Vibhajan Aghadi,” adding, “Nobody in the alliance is willing to accept Rahul Gandhi’s leadership.”

