Poonam Gupta takes charge as RBI Deputy Governor amid global economic challenges

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Poonam Gupta, the new Deputy Governor at Reserve Bank of India (RBI), took charge on Friday and will be part of the central bank's monetary policy committee (MPC).

The government appointed her to the post of Deputy Governor on April 2 for a period of three years from the date of joining the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier. Her expertise is crucial amid global economic challenges and fluctuating inflation rates.

As Deputy Governor, she will look after Monetary Policy Department, Financial Markets Operations Department, Department of Economic and Policy Research, Financial Stability Department, International Department, Department of Statistics and Information Management, Corporate Strategy and Budget Department and Department of Communication, according to an RBI statement.

Prior to this, Dr Gupta was the Director General of the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), leading the works on issues related to Economic Growth, International Financial Architecture, Central Banking, Macro Economic Stability, Public Debt, and State Finances.

She also served as member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and as Convener of the Advisory Council to the 16th Finance Commission.

Before joining NCAER, Dr. Gupta had worked at senior positions for nearly two decades at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank.

She also taught at the Delhi School of Economics, University of Maryland (USA) and as a visiting faculty at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), Delhi.

She has been the RBI Chair Professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP) and a Professor at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER).

Dr Gupta has various research papers published and an edited book “Emerging Giants: China and India in the World Economy” to her credit.

She holds a Master’s degree and PhD in Economics from University of Maryland, US, and a Master’s degree in Economics from Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi.

