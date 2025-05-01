Pooja Hegde: Becoming Rukku was the most fun thing I’ve ever had to do

Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Actress Pooja Hegde has talked about her character in the latest release “Retro” and said that becoming “Rukku” was the most fun thing she has ever had to do.

Pooja took to Instagram, where she shared a handful of stills from the Suriya-starrer and said that the character Rukmini, also known as Rukku, is the “purest of souls, innocent but intelligent.”

She wrote, “Rukmani , The purest of souls Innocent but intelligent… protective and fierce when it comes to her loved ones and the kindest and most hopeful,even in the darkest of times.”

“May we all strive to be you. Becoming Rukku was the most fun thing I’ve ever had to do. I leave behind a piece of my heart with her and from today she is yours as much as she is mine. RETRO time,” Pooja added.

“Retro” is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film was shot in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ooty, Kerala, and Chennai. The film is reportedly about a gangster who tries to avoid violence and lead a peaceful life after vowing to his wife.

Looking forward, Pooja will next be seen in the Bollywood film ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ with Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur. The cast will be shooting in the UK for two months.

Talking about the title, “Hain Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hain” seems to have been taken from the song “Ishq Sona Hai” from the Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor-starrer “Biwi No.1,” which was released in 1999. Both the films are helmed by David Dhawan.

While not much has been revealed about the story of the drama, "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" is believed to be inspired by the charm of classic 90s rom-coms.

The cast is also likely to include Kubbra Sait, Maniesh Paul, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela. Varun started shooting for "Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai" in July last year.

