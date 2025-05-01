Every moment he's on the field is magical: Finch urges fans 'to watch CSK games while Dhoni is still playing'

Chennai, May 1 (IANS) Former Australia skipper Aaron Finch highlighted the aura of MS Dhoni at the final stage of his career and urged fans to watch Chennai Super Kings' match while the legendary skipper is still playing.

Even at 43 years of age, former India captain is still flaunting his lightning-quick reflexes behind the stumps as well as in his batting in the ongoing IPL 2025. In this edition, Dhoni has inflicted four stumpings and as many catches behind the stumps so far.

Last month, Dhoni added another feather to his cap in his illustrious career by becoming the first player in IPL history to complete 200 fielding dismissals. He achieved the feat during CSK's clash with Lucknow Super Giants on April 14. With the bat, Dhoni scored 151 runs in 10 games with the best score of 30, including a few quickfire innings.

“When Dhoni gave up the captaincy a few years ago, I don’t think he thought he’d have to deal with all this again. But it hasn’t gone CSK’s way this season. MS is 43, not playing much cricket, just turning up for the IPL — but every moment he’s on the field is magical. The noise when he walks out of the dressing room… when he comes out to bat… it’s unbelievable. I urge every cricket fan — if you can, you must go to a CSK game while MS Dhoni is still playing.” Finch said on JioHotstar.

After a four-wicket loss against Punjab Kings, five-time champions CSK suffered their eighth loss of the season and became the first team to be knocked out of the playoffs race. Former India pacer Varun Aaron analysed CSK’s season and said the team lacked impetus in the middle overs, and they can't keep depending on Dhoni for 18 years.

“I think poor form has affected the entire team, especially the bowling unit. CSK really depended on Pathirana to get them wickets at the back end and defend totals, but he’s been completely off the boil. He’s changed his action a bit, he’s not landing his yorkers, and has bowled 31 extras this tournament - that’s a lot for a frontline bowler.

"With the bat, they’ve lacked impetus in the middle overs. Brevis has come in and provided a bit of high-octane energy, but before that, it was missing. They need to go back to the drawing board and evaluate what went wrong at the auction. They don’t have someone like Tristan Stubbs or Tim David to finish innings. Yes, MS Dhoni is there - but you can’t keep depending on him for 18 years," said Aaron.

Finch further shared his surprise at Nathan Ellis not being a regular in the CSK playing XI this season and said, “If CSK are admitting things haven’t gone right, then yes - they need to go back to the drawing board. I can’t believe Nathan Ellis hasn’t played more regularly. He’s a world-class bowler who can operate in all three phases. Meanwhile, Pathirana’s been going around the park and not executing like he used to"

"CSK have lacked finishing ability with the bat - you add 20 more runs today and the game becomes very different. I actually thought they had enough runs until the heavy dew came in late. But overall, the fielding has been poor, with catches going down. That puts you on the back foot - and when that happens, you need to play a near-perfect game to win," he added.

Chennai will next face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a reverse fixture on Saturday at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.