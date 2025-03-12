Political parties offer mixed reactions as Sambhal administration covers mosques ahead of Holi

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) In a precautionary move to ensure peaceful celebrations of both Holi and Ramzan, the administration in UP's Sambhal covered the mosques with tarpaulin sheets ahead of the festivals, sparking reactions from political leaders, with both the BJP and Samajwadi Party members expressing support for the move.

Speaking to IANS, BJP's Bihar MLA Haribhushan Thakur defended the action, stating: "It’s mandatory because Muslims consider colour inauspicious. This move prevents any potential controversy or clashes. I thank the Uttar Pradesh government for taking this step to avoid communal tensions."

Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq also acknowledged the initiative, but with some reservations.

"It’s good that the administration is taking steps, but I question the need to cover the mosques. The police should be responsible for maintaining law and order. While I don’t want to politicise this, if the coverings are necessary, it’s for the better. We all want both Jumma Namaz and Holi celebrations to be peaceful."

The heightened security comes after last year’s violent protests over a court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid in Sambhal, which is believed by some to stand on the site of a demolished Vishnu temple. This event led to clashes, causing fatalities, and the local administration is taking no chances with the upcoming festivals.

Holi celebrations in Sambhal kicked off with the Rangbhari Ekadashi festivities, which traditionally last five days before the main celebration on Friday. The increased security measures reflect the sensitivity of the situation, particularly in the wake of the mosque-temple controversy.

