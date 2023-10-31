Policeman shot dead in J&K’s Baramulla (Lead)

Srinagar, Oct 31 (IANS) Terrorists shot dead a police head constable in J&K’s Baramulla district on Tuesday.

The deceased head constable has been identified as Ghulam Mohammad Dar.

He was shot outside his residence in Tangmarg area of Baramulla district Tuesday evening.

“The area has been cordoned off for searches,” sources said.

Terrorists had shot and critically injured a police inspector, Masroor Ahmad Wani on Sunday in Eidgah area of Srinagar city.

The injured inspector is battling for life in the hospital.

