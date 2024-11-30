UP Police stops SP delegation from visiting Sambhal

Lucknow, Nov 30 (IANS) The 15-member Samajwadi Party (SP) delegation, which was scheduled to visit Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, was stopped by the heavy police security deployed outside the residence of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mata Prasad Pandey.

On the instructions of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, a 15-member delegation was to visit Sambhal on Saturday.

Formed under the leadership of Mata Prasad Pandey, the delegation's job was to collect detailed information about the incident. A report was to be prepared and submitted to the SP National President.

Apart from Mata Prasad Pandey, the delegation includes Legislative Council leader Lal Bihari Yadav, the party's state President Shyam Lal Pal, other MLAs and MLCs and prominent officials.

Before the leaders could leave Pandey's residence for Sambhal, security officials stopped them. The leaders then decided to go to the party office, but they were not allowed to leave the residence.

Reacting to this, Pandey said, "The police have no right to stop us. There was an arrangement that no one would go to Sambhal, however, they cannot stop us from going anywhere else."

"Everyone knows they work illegally; the government never follows the constitutional system. It is our fundamental right in the Constitution that we can go anywhere. The ban was imposed in Sambhal; it has not been imposed in Lucknow," he told IANS.

"So then what they are stopping me from is completely unconstitutional and illegal," he said, adding that now the police are "not allowing us to even go to the party office, which is in Lucknow."

The delegation planned to visit Moradabad first before proceeding to Sambhal. They had also planned to meet the victims of the violence and the families of those killed in the clash.

The clashes broke out in Sambhal when a court-mandated survey team arrived at the Mughal-era Jama Masjid, which is under dispute due to claims of a Harihar temple allegedly existing within its premises. Protesters pelted stones at the police and survey team with the situation then escalating into violent clashes.

Vehicles were set ablaze, and firing ensued, leading to the deaths of four youths and injuries to several people, including police and officials. The attackers also caused widespread vandalism.

Following this, Internet services in the area were suspended, and the entry of outsiders was also restricted to maintain peace in the area.

A large police presence was deployed around the Shahi Jama Masjid, especially during Friday prayers, to maintain order.

Now, the situation in Sambhal is reportedly calm, with schools open and normal activities resuming.

The SP delegation's planned visit underscores the political and social significance of the incident as investigations continue into the root causes and consequences of the violence.

