Jennifer Garner’s tip: Never marry a man ‘thinking you can change him’

Los Angeles, Nov 30 (IANS) Hollywood star Jennifer Garner has said that women should never marry a man thinking they can “change him”.

The actress was married to actor Scott Foley, 52, from 2000 to 2004 and Ben Affleck, from 2005 to 2018. She has now spoken up about what she thinks the biggest mistake females can make when it comes to settling down.

She said on the ‘Lipstick on the Rim’ podcast when asked to detail her “favourite quote or mantra” – “Never expect a man… don’t marry a man thinking you can change him.”

Jennifer added the advice came from her mother Patricia Garner, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She also shared more “vintage Pat Garner” sayings on the podcast, but said “they all come from Mrs Ingalls from ‘Little House on the Prairie’ or ‘Anne of Green Gables’ or all of the above”.

The actress added two of her favourite bits of other advice from her mum included: “Weeping may last through the night, but joy comes in the morning”, and “Happiness is your own responsibility.”

The “Valentine's Day” star, who has had an on-off relationship with businessman John Miller since 2018, did not speak about either of her marriages during the podcast.

She has said her relationship with ScottFoley failed due to Hollywood, saying they “would probably still be together” if it hadn’t been for their “fast-lane life”.

She talked about Affleck to Vanity Fair in 2016, saying he was a “complicated guy”.

“I always say, ‘When his sun shines on you, you feel it’. But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it’s cold. He can cast quite a shadow.”

Garner was last seen on screen as Elektra Natchios in “Deadpool & Wolverine” based on Marvel Comics featuring the characters Deadpool and Wolverine. It is the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the sequel to Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018). The film was directed by Shawn Levy.

