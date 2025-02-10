Police launch probe after Shiv Sena leader’s son goes missing from Pune airport

Pune, Feb 10 (IANS) Former Health Minister and Shiv Sena deputy leader Tanaji Sawant’s son Rishiraj Sawant on Monday has reportedly gone missing from Pune airport. He was dropped off at the airport by his driver in the afternoon and has not been seen by anyone since then.

According to the police, a team rushed to the airport immediately after they received the information and launched the investigation. The incident shook the state's political circle.

The police have sounded an alert and stepped up the investigation. The police have said that as Rishiraj left for Bangkok his phone was switched off. Former minister and Rishiraj’s father Tanaji Sawant is in constant touch with the police and taking updates from them.

The police sources said that around 5 pm a call came to the Pune Police control room saying former minister Tanaji Sawant's son was kidnapped. The caller informed the police that he was kidnapped from Pune airport in a white Swift car. After the anonymous call, the police rushed to the spot. Police officers also reached Tanaji Sawant's house in Katraj. Since the call about the kidnapping was received, an investigation was started to see if anyone had called demanding ransom, sources added.

The police set up barricades at several places in the city. The zonal commissioner is taking a review of the situation. While the police have launched a search operation, Tanaji Sawant's personal assistant informed that he had not been kidnapped but had gone for a walk.

When Eknath Shinde was the Chief Minister, Tanaji Sawant was the Health Minister in his Cabinet. He has many institutions in Pune. Sawant was elected from the Paranda constituency in the 2024 Assembly election for the second time in a row but was not reinducted in the Cabinet. He had expressed displeasure over his exclusion from the Cabinet.

