Police head constable shoots himself dead in Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 13 (IANS) A police head constable shot himself dead on Sunday in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district, police said.

J. Srinivas, an Armed Reserve (AR) head constable, shot himself with his service weapon. He died on the spot.

The reason for the policeman’s extreme step was not known. Police registered a case and took up an investigation.

Senior police officials including the district superintendent of police visited the spot.

Meanwhile, in a horrific incident, a man threw his two children into a well and later ended his life in Kamareddy district. The incident took place on Saturday night but came to light after police took up an investigation into a missing complaint lodged by the man’s wife.

According to police, Srinivas Reddy (35) threw his sons Vignesh (6) and Anirudh (4) into an agricultural well near Nandiwada village in Tadwai mandal of Kamareddy district. He jumped into the same well to end his life.

The man had left his house along with the children on Saturday night to watch the immersion of Durga idol as part of Dussehra celebrations. When they did not return home even after 10 p.m., Srinivas Reddy’s wife Aparna called him but his phone was switched off.

The woman lodged a complaint with the police after 2 a.m. Police with the help of villagers started a search for Srinivas Reddy and his sons.

The police found the bodies of the children floating in an agricultural well. Srinivas Reddy’s mobile and footwear were found near the well. Police pulled out the bodies of the children. After pumping out the water, the police also found the body of Srinivas Reddy.

Family problems are suspected to have led to the man killing his children and committing suicide. Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

