Classical language status: Assam to observe week-long celebration

Guwahati, Oct 13 (IANS) Assam will observe a week-long celebration over the Central government’s decision to award the Assamese a classical language status, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Sunday.

An official said that the celebration will occur in the first week of November, adding that the state will celebrate the status of classical language between 3 to 9 November as ‘Bhasa Gourav Saptah’ (language pride week).

“On 3rd October 2024, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi officially recognised Assamese as a Classical Language. To celebrate this historic achievement, Assam will observe “Bhasa Gaurob Saptah” from 3rd to 9th November 2024,” the Chief Minister wrote on X.

He added that throughout this week, universities, schools, and civil society organisations will host events to honour the contributions of Assamese writers and scholars, whose work has shaped the language since the 4th century AD.

“The people of Assam will also express heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji for this significant gesture towards the state's cultural and language heritage,” the Chief Minister said.

Sarma sought cooperation from all sections of the people of the state to make the celebration of the ‘Bhasa Gourav Saptah’ a grand success.

Earlier, Marathi, Bengali, Pali, Prakrit, and Assamese were acknowledged as classical languages on 3rd October in a Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Oriya have previously achieved the coveted title, bringing the total number of classical Indian languages to eleven.

The creation of a Center of Excellence for the study of the language, funds for Professional Chairs at Central institutions, and worldwide awards for notable contributors are just a few of the major advantages that come with being designated as a classical language.

