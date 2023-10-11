Police forcibly remove agitating handicapped persons who blocked busy Patna road

Patna, Oct 11 (IANS) More than two dozen handicapped persons, sitting on dharna in Patna since October 2, were forcibly removed by the police after they blocked the busy Danapur-Patna-Gandhi Maidan road on Tuesday.

The agitators were demanding a survey similar to the caste-based survey to find actual numbers of handicapped persons in Bihar.

They have several other demands such as online registration and issuance of certificates, and government-approved loans for business purposes.

On Tuesday, the agitators blocked the busy road, leading to a massive traffic snarl on both sides of the road.

The Danapur SHO along with a large contingent of police reached the site and forcibly removed them from the road.

A purported video of the police action went viral on social media, wherein cops can be seen pushing a tricycle on which a handicapped person was sitting.

The SHO said that the Patna district administration has earmarked a place at Gardanibagh for dharna and protests. "If they are not satisfied with the government's decisions, they should go there and stage the dharna. Blocking and creating a ruckus on a busy road is not acceptable."

