Differences between K'taka Congress leaders will explode soon: Bommai

Bagalkot (Karnataka), Oct 11 (IANS) Karnataka BJP leader and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has claimed that the differences between the Congress leaders in the state will explode soon.

Bommai on Tuesday also raised doubts about whether Siddaramaiah will continue his tenure of five years as the Chief Minister.

Addressing media persons here, he said that the ministers and the Congress MLAs have been "issuing contradictory statements due to lack of unity".

The differences cropped up from the time of the appointment of the Chief Minister, Bommai said, adding that several senior ministers are "expressing their doubts that Siddaramaiah would continue as the Chief Minister for the full five years".

People must know about it as this is not an internal matter of Congress, the former Chief Minister said. "Anything about the state administration must be known to the citizens of Karnataka."

The BJP leader said that Congress leaders are "pulling each other's legs".

Reacting to former minister V.Somanna's statement that he tasted defeat four times only after joining the BJP, Bommai said it was his experience but the reasons were different. "Change in his constituency has been one of the reasons for the defeat".

On the delay in the selection of the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, Bommai said the party leadership in Delhi has promised to appoint the Leader of the Opposition after finalising the candidates for five states which are going to polls next month.

Bommai further hit out at the state government and the Congress, claiming that beneficiaries of the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme have not received the second instalment under the scheme.

