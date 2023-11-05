Police complaint by BJP in Chandigarh against its Rajasthan leader for hate remark

Chandigarh, Nov 5 (IANS) BJP's Punjab leaders, led by state women wing president Jai Inder Kaur, on Sunday filed a police complaint against party's Rajasthan leader Sandeep Dayma here for his hate remark against gurdwaras.

"The insensitive hate remarks made by Rajasthan leader Sandeep Dayma against our sacred gurdwaras and masjids have deeply hurt our sentiments and cannot be forgiven just by a mere apology. The Punjab BJP strongly condemns it and today we filed a police complaint against that leader and demand the strongest action be taken against him," Jai Inder Kaur said.

"Our state leadership led by President Sunil Jakhar has already conveyed our strongest opposition against Sandeep Dayma staying in the party to the central leadership and I once again urge them to take strong action against him and immediately expel him from the party."

"Sandeep Dayma has purposefully given such a statement to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of the country and he must not be allowed to get away with just an apology. Such hatred has no place in a country like India which respects all religions and faiths," she added.

Answering a media query, party’s state spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal said: "Our BJP’s senior leaders, including Amarinder Singh and state President Sunil Jakhar, have taken strong exception to this statement and it is the BJP only that has taken the initiative of raising their voice and filling a case against him.

"Unlike Punjab Congress President Raja Warring who’s praising a known 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Kamal Nath, we have strongly condemned his statement and have demanded his ouster from the party," he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP high command has expelled Dayma from the party.

