POCO X7 Pro now available on Flipkart for Rs 24,999

New Delhi, Jan 14 (IANS) POCO, one of India’s leading consumer technology brands, on Tuesday launched X7 Pro, the segment's most powerful smartphone for Rs 24,999 on Flipkart.

The POCO X7 Pro is a device engineered to redefine power and value.

The smartphone is now available on Flipkart with unbeatable launch offers. This includes an exclusive launch day discount -- an instant Rs 1,000 off with a special coupon, valid only for today; bank and exchange bonanza -- an additional Rs 2,000 off with ICICI, SBI, or HDFC Bank cards or through product exchange; flexible financing -- own the X7 Pro with a 12-month no-cost EMI option (a 9-month option also available).

POCO X7 Pro comes with a 6550mAh battery, India's biggest, with silicon carbon technology.

One can experience unparalleled endurance with a massive battery built for extreme performance. Solid electrolyte technology ensures superior efficiency, keeping power through even the most demanding days.

POCO X7 Pro features 90W HyperCharge, which fuels up faster than ever.

The smartphone also has a MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultra processor, which delivers 20 per cent faster performance, smoother gameplay with high frame rates, and stunningly vibrant visuals.

POCO X7 Pro has immersive visuals and sports a stunning design with a 6.67-inch AMOLED flat display of 1.5K resolution and 3200 nits peak brightness. It features incredible detail, and unmatched clarity, even in direct sunlight.

With sleek Design, and uncompromising durability, X7 Pro is available in POCO Yellow, Midnight Black, and Frosted Blue colours.

