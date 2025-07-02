POCO F7 crashes Flipkart with 15-minute sellout

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) In a blazing show of demand, leading smartphone brand POCO’s latest flagship-killer, the POCO F7, sold out in just 15 minutes during its debut sale on Flipkart on July 1, the company said on Wednesday.

Launched on June 24, the POCO F7 is rapidly becoming India’s hottest mid-premium smartphone — delivering a powerful mix of flagship-grade performance, record-breaking battery, and sleek, bold design at a disruptive price point.

“Didn't get your hands on one? No worries! The POCO F7 returns for sale on July 5, 2025, only on Flipkart Rs 29,999 (12+256GB) and Rs 31,999 (12+512GB). Prices included a Rs 2,000 instant bank discount (HDFC, SBI, ICICI) or Rs 2,000 exchange bonus, with up to 12 months no-cost EMI.

What makes the POCO F7 an instant sell-out?

- Snapdragon 8s Gen 4: Flagship-grade performance with 2.1 million+ AnTuTu score.

- India’s Largest Smartphone Battery: 7550mAh silicon carbon cell with 90W fast charging + 22.5W reverse charging

- Segment’s Slimmest Powerphone: 7.99mm thin, IP66, IP68, and IP69 rated

- IceLoop Custom Cooling: Optimized for sustained gaming and heavy multitasking

- 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED Display: 120Hz refresh rate, ultra-slim bezels

- Up to 24GB Turbo RAM + UFS 4.1 Storage: Next-level multitasking and app loading

- Pro-Grade Camera: 50MP Sony IMX882 with OIS + 20MP AI selfie camera

- Premium Metal-Glass Design: Gorilla Glass 7i on both sides

- Extended Software Support: 4 years Android OS + 6 years security updates.

