PMLA case: TN Minister Senthil Balaji moves bail plea

Chennai, Aug 29 (IANS) Tamil Minister without portfolio, Senthil Balaji has moved the Chennai Sessions court seeking bail in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case.

R. Elango, the counsel for the minister, sought an urgent hearing of the bail petition before the Chennai Sessions court judge S. Alli who did not take any decision on the urgent mentioning.

Notably, Balaji, who was a minister for Electricity and Excise in the ministry of M.K. Stalin was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on June 14 in a job for cash scam.

The minister had then complained of chest pain and was subjected to an angiogram at Government Omandurar hospital and he was detected with three blocks in his coronary artery.

Later, he moved the Madras High Court requesting for a transfer of hospital and to conduct surgery at the private hospital, Kaveri Hospital.

An open heart surgery was conducted on the minister and he was later shifted to a Medical cell in Puzhal central prison.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.