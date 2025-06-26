PMK founder Ramadoss to remain party president for life, rules out quest for power

Chennai , June 26 (IANS) Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S. Ramadoss, on Thursday, reaffirmed his decision to remain the party's President for the rest of his life, asserting that his choice was guided by conscience rather than a desire for power or office.

Speaking to reporters at his residence in Thailapuram near Tindivanam, S. Ramadoss said, "I am not after the loaves and fishes of office. My conscience has directed me to take up the responsibility of party President once again to guide the cadres and ensure the party's future."

He clarified that his son and former Union Health Minister Anbumani Ramadoss had already served as the PMK's President for three years.

"I have now assigned him the post of party's Working President, which is a crucial role. Once he accepts this, the stalemate over certain internal matters will end," he added.

Drawing a parallel with former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK patriarch M. Karunanidhi, S. Ramadoss said he was following in the footsteps of his late friend.

"Karunanidhi led the DMK while also holding the post of Chief Minister. Even M.K. Stalin, his son and the current Chief Minister, has never raised a voice of protest about that arrangement," he noted.

S. Ramadoss, however, expressed disappointment with a section of the media.

"Journalists who never questioned Karunanidhi holding dual roles back then are now trying to press me for answers about my role as party president," he said.

Rejecting any suggestion that he was seeking political office or material gain, S. Ramadoss said that he had maintained close ties with at least five Prime Ministers, including incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but never sought a position in the Union Cabinet.

"If I had wanted power, I could have taken any post. That has never been my aim," he asserted.

Referring to the evolution of the PMK, S. Ramadoss said the post of party president was created by him.

"I have built this party (PMK) by travelling to 96,000 villages. It should be evident who my successor will be," he said, hinting at Anbumani Ramadoss as his eventual successor.

He also recalled having nurtured several party leaders, including Dalit Ezhilmalai, E. Ponnuswamy, and A.K. Moorthy, who went on to become Union Ministers.

Responding to questions about Anbumani Ramadoss's recent sacking of some party functionaries, S. Ramadoss said, "I had appointed many of those people to their positions in recognition of their service to the party and the public. They will continue in their roles."

Asked a query over forging alliances, he said the PMK would decide on any electoral tie-up during the next general council meeting after consultations with senior party leaders and cadres.

