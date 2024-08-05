PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana crosses 100 MW solar capacity mark in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Aug 5 (IANS) Rooftop solar (RTS) power generation capacity under the ambitious PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana has now crossed the 100 MW mark in Maharashtra, an official has said.

Under this scheme, 25,086 consumers have set up RTS generation plants of 101.18 MW, availing benefits from PM Suryaghar Muft Bijali Yojna.

The scheme is being implemented by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MahaVitaran).

MahaVitaran chairman and managing director Lokesh Chandra has appealed to the consumers to avail benefits of the scheme on a large scale.

Under the scheme started in the month of February, the Central government has offered a maximum subsidy of Rs 78,000 for a 3 KW plant.

For those 25,086 consumers who have set up RTS plants, direct payment process of the subsidy worth Rs 160 crore in their accounts has been started.

About 3,51,942 consumers have registered for the scheme through PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana of which 2,33,431 consumers have applied through the MahaVitaran portal.

The consumers generating more power than their requirements can sell the power to MahaVitaran.

Such consumers get zero bills and can also earn revenue from the sale of the surplus generation.

A subsidy of Rs 30,000 per kilowatt is available for residential households up to 2 kilowatts and an additional subsidy of Rs 18,000 for the third one.

For systems larger than 3 kilowatts the total subsidy amount Rs 78,000 is fixed.

The Residential Cooperative Housing Schemes can get a subsidy of Rs 18,000 per kilowatt for a maximum capacity of 500 kilowatt which can also include vehicle charging facility.

The maximum subsidy for such schemes is Rs 90,00,000.

The MahaVitaran will provide Solar Net Meter for rooftop solar power. Automatic approval is given up to 10 kilowatt.

Bank loans with concessional rates are also available.

