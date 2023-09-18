PM Modi's tenure marked by minimum non-customary interventions in Parliament: Congress

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) The Congress on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his tenure has been marked by minimum non-customary interventions in Parliament with the worst attendance record of all Prime Ministers.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said: "From tomorrow afternoon, Parliament will convene in the new building. Hopefully, now at least the Prime Minister will sit more frequently in both Houses.

"His tenure has been marked by minimum non-customary interventions in Parliament with the worst attendance record of all Prime Ministers."

On Tuesday, addressing the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister said that on Tuesday, they will move to the new Parliament building but this old building will always inspire the generations to come. He also recalled the contributions of first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and recalled how it was here that Pandit Nehru, gave his 'Tryst With Destiny' speech which "will continue to inspire us".

Even Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge during the day also took a pot shot at Modi and said that former Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee gave statements 21 times, and Manmohan Singh gave statements 30 times during their tenure while apart from a few "customary comments", Prime Minister Modi made a statement only twice.

