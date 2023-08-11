PM Modi's Indira Gandhi references influenced by 'mischievous distorians', she saved NE: Congress

New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) The Congress on Friday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his speech in the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, saying it revealed the influence of "mischievous distorians" on his thinking as he "twisted decisions taken by his predecessors out of their political and historical context" only to score "petty debating points".

The Congress also said that the Prime Minister’s criticism of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's extraordinarily tough decision of March 1966 to deal with secessionist forces in Mizoram that drew support from Pakistan and China was "particularly pathetic".

Slamming the Prime Minister, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said: "Yesterday, the Prime Minister’s speech revealed the influence of mischievous distorians on his thinking. He twisted decisions taken by his predecessors out of their political and historical context. He did it only to score petty debating points. This is perhaps only to be expected from someone who claims to be a MA in Entire Political Science."

"His criticism of Indira Gandhi's extraordinarily tough decision of March 1966 in Mizoram to deal with secessionist forces that drew support from Pakistan and China was particularly pathetic. She saved Mizoram, started negotiations with those fighting the Indian state and finally a Peace Accord was signed on June 30, 1986.

"The manner in which the Accord came about is a remarkable story that reinforces the idea of India in Mizoram today. Anyone who takes their role as Prime Minister with full responsibility of the incredibly tough decisions one needs to make in that chair would never have said this," Ramesh who is also the Congress communications incharge said.

The remarks from the Congress leader came a day after Modi during his over two hour long speech on no-confidence motion recalled the bombing in 1966 where the Indian Air Force was used to attack people in Mizoram for the first time in the country’s history. Modi also accused the Congress of being the root of the problems in Northeast India for decades.

