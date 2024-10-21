PM Modi well-qualified to become key mediator between Russia, Ukraine: Mark Mobius

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is well-qualified to become a key mediator to help end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war as India has shown its ability to be neutral and to be fair to all, ace global investor Mark Mobius said on Monday.

Speaking to IANS on the sidelines of the 'NDTV World Summit 2024', Mobius, 88, said India is in a very good position to act as a mediator for peace on the global stage.

"The country has shown its ability to be neutral and to be fair to all, so it could be a great mediator between Russia and Ukraine. PM Modi is very well qualified to be a key mediator in the world today," Mobius stressed.

Joining global leaders who are batting strongly for India getting a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Mobius said that given the size of the Indian economy and population, the country should have a permanent seat in the UN Security Council.

"India's growth story is continuing. It is very much in line and is at a take-off stage to become one of the developed economies in coming years," Mobius told IANS.

As he turned 88 in August, Mobius announced plans to launch a new fund in January next year, in a rapidly changing financial landscape where innovation presents unprecedented opportunities.

Earlier in the day, former British Prime Minister David Cameron endorsed India’s mediatory role in the Russia-Ukraine war and said that it has the credibility as well as goodwill to arrange a truce between the two warring nations. At the summit, Cameron said that given the nature of India and Britain as the world’s largest and oldest democracies, much lies in common and the two countries share a common responsibility of making the world a better place to live.

