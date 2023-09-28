PM Modi to visit Shri Sanwaliya Seth temple on Oct 2

Jaipur, Sep 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Shri Sanwaliya Seth Temple in Chittorgarh city of Rajasthan on October 2.

BJP sources said that he will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate many development works as well and will also address the general meeting.

Earlier, Modi had addressed the Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha in Jaipur on 25 September.

This will be the Modi second visit to Rajasthan in less than seven days.

After the finalisation of Modi visit, State President C.P Joshi and Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore have gone going to Shri Sanwaliya Seth Temple for preparation of Modi visit.

The two BJP will also likely hold an organisational meeting regarding the PM's meeting here. Many officials including Chittorgarh District President will be present in the meeting.

Chittorgarh is also the Lok Sabha constituency of State President Joshi.

