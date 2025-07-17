PM Modi to target Trinamool Congress at rally in Bengal's Durgapur tomorrow

Kolkata, July 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that he will launch a scathing attack against the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government at his public rally at the industrial township of Durgapur in West Burdwan district on Friday.

On Thursday evening, the Prime Minister had issued two statements which he posted on his official X account where he had given clear indication of the subjects that he would touch upon during his speech at the public rally on Friday.

"West Bengal is suffering due to TMC misrule. People are seeing the BJP with hope and are convinced that only the BJP can deliver on development. Tomorrow, July 18, will be addressing a @BJPBengal rally in Durgapur. Do join!" PM Modi said in a statement on X.

At the same time, the Prime Minister, in another statement on X had made it clear that his visit to West Bengal was not just "politically-intended" but also for administrative reasons for inaugurating a number of Central projects in the state.

"Looking forward to being among the people of West Bengal tomorrow, July 18. At a programme in Durgapur, will lay the foundation stones for various works and also inaugurate projects worth over Rs 5,000 crore. The projects cover sectors like oil and gas, power, railways, roads," PM Modi said in another statement on X.

As per the schedule fixed till now, the Prime Minister will arrive at Andal Airport at around 2:35 p.m. and from there he will reach the meeting venue at 3 p.m.

There are two stages at the meeting venue, one for the administrative programme of the Prime Minister, where different projects will be inaugurated virtually, and the other for his political programme.

The timing for the administrative programme has been scheduled between 3 and 3:30 p.m., and that for the political programme between 3:45 and 4:15 p.m.

PM Modi is scheduled to take the return flight from Andal to Delhi at 5 p.m.

