PM Modi should get inputs from intelligence agencies over implementation of guarantee schemes in K'taka, says Kharge

Kalaburagi, (Karnataka) Aug 5 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday attacked PM Modi for his negative remarks about the guarantee schemes implemented by the Karnataka government and asked Modi to get reports from intelligence agencies over implementation of schemes in Karnataka.

“He (PM Modi) has intelligence, Intelligence Bureau (IB) and many other agencies under him. Had he gathered information from them regarding whether the schemes are reaching people or not, he wouldn’t have made such remarks,” Kharge said.

Addressing a massive public rally after inauguration of Griha Jyothi free power scheme in Kalaburagi, Congress President Kharge said that if PM Modi acknowledges the schemes given by the Congress government then it is going to be a problem for BJP in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

He said that the Congress government is implementing all five guarantee schemes in the state one after the other.

“Unlike assurances by others, they were not bogus. Earlier, PM Modi assured that he will generate 2 crore jobs for youth. He did not create them. He promised Rs 15 lakh for every household, but he was not able to deliver,” the Congress President said.

Attacking the Prime Minister, the Congress President said: “You people are lying. The PM can’t lie. You people are lying after getting everything from him.”

He said that wherever the PM is going, he directly or indirectly talks negatively about guarantee schemes implemented in Karnataka, Karnataka government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“He criticised the guarantee schemes in Pune recently. He is questioning if development is possible after implementing schemes?” he said.

He said that the Prime Minister and Home Minister came to the Kalyan Karnataka region three times before elections.

“While Defence Minister also stayed here for eight straight days and toured the region. The people of Kalyan Karnataka proved that they remain unshaken. They live in backward regions. The number of schools and hospitals are less. But the people in the region do not lack courage and are striding ahead with courage,” he said.

On his skin tone, Mallikarjun Kharge said that, “They talk about being black or being below or above. I leave it to them. I don’t want to talk about it.”

He said that if at all this country needs to be safe and secure, Congress has to come to power and INDIA should come to power in the parliament in the interest of the society, poor, women, Dalits, and exploited class.

Kharge also praised that the guarantee schemes in Karnataka are being appreciated throughout the country.

He said that during the previous Congress government led by Siddaramaiah, many schemes were implemented which were stopped by the BJP government after gaining power.

