PM Modi to release compendium of Subramania Bharati's complete works tomorrow

Chennai, Dec 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the compendium of the complete works of the eminent Tamil poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharati on Wednesday at his official residence of 7, Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi.

The date marks the birth anniversary of Subramania Bharati.

The 23-volume compendium has been compiled and edited by Seeni Viswanathan and published by Alliance Publishers.

It includes details of the editions, explanations, documents, background information, and philosophical interpretations of Bharati's writings.

Subramania Bharati, born C. Subramanian, was a renowned Indian writer, poet, journalist, teacher, freedom fighter, social reformer, and polyglot.

Honoured with the title 'Bharati' for his profound poetry, he was a pioneer of modern Tamil literature and is popularly known as Bharathiyaar or Mahakavi Bharati (the great poet Bharati).

His works, which include patriotic songs composed during India's independence movement, instilled a deep sense of patriotism in the people.

Through his writings, he celebrated India's cultural and spiritual heritage, using language that resonated with common people.

Bharati was also a staunch advocate of women's empowerment, opposed child marriage, condemned the caste system, and called for societal and religious reforms.

During his time in Varanasi, Bharati was exposed to Hindu theology and various languages.

He worked as a journalist for several newspapers, including Swadesamitran, The Hindu, Bala Bharata, Vijaya, Chakravarthini, and India.

He considered Sister Nivedita, a disciple of Swami Vivekananda, as his spiritual mentor.

Bharati's works cover political, social, and spiritual themes and continue to influence Tamil literature, music, and culture.

Some of his celebrated works include Panjali Sabadham, Kannan Paatu, Kuyil Paatu, Paapa Paatu, Chinnanchiru Kiliye, and Vinayagar Nanmanimalai.

He also translated Patanjali's Yoga Sutras and the Bhagavad Gita into Tamil.

Bharati holds the distinction of being the first poet whose works were nationalised by the Indian government in 1949.

