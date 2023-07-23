PM Modi pays homage to Chandra Shekhar Azad, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid rich tributes to freedom fighters, Chandra Shekhar Azad and Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak on their birth anniversaries and said their stories of sacrifice for the motherland will always inspire the countrymen.Remembering Azad, the PM tweeted, "The story of his sacrifice to protect the motherland will always inspire the countrymen."

"The story of his courage, struggle and dedication in the freedom movement will always inspire the countrymen," Modi wrote in another tweet, paying rich tributes to Tilak.

Union Ministers also took to the micro blogging site and paid homage to both the freedom fighters.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tributes to them and said,"They dedicated every moment of their life for the motherland. Their contribution will always be remembered."

"Tributes to the fearless freedom fighter Chandrashekhar Azad ji on his birth anniversary. Synonymous with valor and courage, his pivotal role in India's freedom struggle will always be an inspiration," said External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in a tweet, recalling the contribution of Azad.

Paying rich tributes to Tilak, Jaishankar in another tweet wrote, "A fierce advocate of Swadeshi movement and Swaraj, his legacy guides our quest for a Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)."

"Honouring the memory of the great revolutionary, Shaheed Chandra Shekhar Azad, on his Jayanti. His unwavering spirit and sacrifice for the nation are etched in history and continue to inspire generations. Let's pay homage to this true patriot," Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

Remembering Tilak, Rijiju said, "His thoughts and principles are as relevant as ever in India's journey towards 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. A firm believer in Indian values, his views on education and women empowerment inspire many. Saluting the great freedom fighter and advocate of Swaraj."

