PM Modi meets Ghana President Mahama, discuss ways to expand cooperation in key sectors

Accra, July 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, met with the President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, and reaffirmed the warm and time-tested ties between India and Ghana as well as discussed ways to expand cooperation in key areas, including trade and investment, agriculture, capacity building, digital technology, infrastructure, and people-to-people ties, the Prime Minister's Office said in an official statement.

Upon the Prime Minister's arrival at Jubilee House, he was received by President Mahama, the statement added.

This state visit of Prime Minister Modi to Ghana is the first such visit in more than three decades, the statement said.

The two leaders met in restricted and delegation level formats and held wide-ranging talks.

They agreed to elevate the relationship to a comprehensive partnership, the statement added.

They welcomed the growing bilateral trade and Indian investments in Ghana.

The leaders also discussed strengthening defence and security partnership, the statement said.

They committed to further strengthening development cooperation partnership -- especially through India-supported infrastructure and capacity-building projects.

India offered to share its experiences in the fields of health, pharma, digital public infrastructure, Unified Payment Interface (UPI) and skill development, the statement added.

The Prime Minister conveyed India's deep commitment to voicing the concerns of the Global South and thanked Ghana for its solidarity on this account.

Prime Minister Modi also thanked President Mahama for taking care of the 15,000 strong Indian community in Ghana.

​The two leaders discussed global issues of mutual interest, including United Nations reforms.

Prime Minister Modi also thanked President Mahama for his support and solidarity in the wake of April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, the statement said.

The two sides agreed to strengthen global fight against terrorism.

The Prime Minister congratulated Ghana on its growing international profile, including its term on the UN Human Rights Council and the election of Ghana's Foreign Minister as the Commonwealth Secretary-General, the statement said.

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to democratic values, South-South cooperation, and a shared vision for sustainable development and global peace.

Following the delegation level talks, four Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in the fields of culture, standards, Ayurveda and traditional medicine, and Joint Commission Mechanism for engagement between Foreign Ministries were exchanged.

President Mahama hosted a state banquet in honour of Prime Minister Modi, the statement added.

Thanking him for his warm hospitality, Prime Minister Modi invited President Mahama to visit India at a mutually convenient time.

