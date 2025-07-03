'Both countries enjoy warm and historic special ties': MEA on PM Modi's historic state visit to Ghana

Accra, July 3 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, arrived in Ghana on a two-day state visit during which he will hold talks with the West African country's top leadership and review the strong bilateral partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement reaffirmed that both the countries enjoy warm and special historical ties.

Taking to his official X account, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that this visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the West African country is taking place after 30 years.

"Both India and Ghana stood shoulder to shoulder with each other in their fight against colonialism and reflective of this very special bond, when Prime Minister Modi arrived at the airport, he was received by the President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama," MEA Spokesperson Jaiswal added on X.

PM Modi was accorded ceremonial welcome as well as traditional Ghanian welcome with music and dance. At the hotel where the Prime Minister stayed, the Indian community gathered here in large numbers and you can see behind me one of the posters they carried along to welcome him in this beautiful country, Ghana. We have 15,000 strong Indian diaspora in Ghana," he said on X.

The MEA Spokesperson also said on X that Prime Minister Modi will have his official engagements as well as talks with the President of Ghana, and later on Wednesday evening there is a state banquet posted in his honour.

Prime Minister Modi will also pay his respects to the great Ghanian leader and first President of Ghana Kwame Nkrumah, MEA Spokesperson Jaiswal added on X.

This is the Prime Minister's first-ever bilateral visit to Ghana.

"Landed in Accra, Ghana. I'm honoured by the special gesture of President John Dramani Mahama for welcoming me at the airport. Our nations look forward to working together to strengthen our long-standing relationship and explore fresh avenues for collaboration," PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi, who is visiting Ghana at the invitation of President Mahama, was greeted with a grand ceremonial welcome that included a Guard of Honour and a resounding 21-gun salute.

"PM @narendramodi arrived in Accra, Ghana a short while ago, marking the start of a historic visit. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ghana in over three decades. In a gracious and warm gesture, President @JDMahama personally received PM Modi at the airport, underscoring the strong ties between the two nations," the Prime Minister's Office posted on X.

This gesture is reflective of the strong and historic bonds of friendship between the two nations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"Prime Minister's visit to Ghana is the first such visit in the last three decades. This historic visit would further deepen the partnership between India and Ghana, and underscores India's commitment to strengthening its engagement with Africa and Global South Partners," it said.

"Celebrating India-Ghana friendship! PM @narendramodi arrives in Accra, Ghana. PM was accorded a ceremonial and colourful welcome," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

Upon his arrival at the hotel, PM Modi was warmly welcomed by the members of the Indian community, amid chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Hare Krishna'. A musical and dance performance was organised to welcome him.

Ghana is a valued partner in the Global South and plays an important role in the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States, PM Modi earlier said in his statement prior to his departure for Ghana.

The Prime Minister added that he looked forward to talks aimed at further deepening the two countries' historical ties and opening up new windows of cooperation, including in the areas of investment, energy, health, security, capacity building and development partnership.

"As fellow democracies, it will be an honour to speak at the Parliament of Ghana," he added.

During the visit, PM Modi will hold talks with the President of Ghana to review the strong bilateral partnership and discuss further avenues to enhance it through economic, energy, and defence collaboration, the MEA said.

This visit will reaffirm the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen bilateral ties and strengthen India's engagement with the ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) and the African Union, it added.

From Ghana, PM Modi will travel to Trinidad and Tobago on a two-day visit from July 3 to 4. In the third leg of his visit, Modi will visit Argentina from July 4 to 5.

In the fourth leg of his visit, PM Modi will travel to Brazil to attend the 17th BRICS summit followed by a state visit.

In the final leg of his visit, PM Modi will travel to Namibia.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.