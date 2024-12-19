PM Modi leads nation in paying rich tribute on Goa Liberation Day

New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) Goa Liberation Day is celebrated annually on this day to commemorate the end of Portuguese colonial rule in the state and its integration into India in 1961. The occasion holds great historical significance as it marks the culmination of the prolonged struggle for Goa's independence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in paying rich tribute on this occasion. In a message shared on X, he expressed his reverence for the heroes of the liberation movement. He stated, “Today, on Goa Liberation Day, we recall the bravery and determination of the great women and men who were actively involved in the movement to free Goa. Their valour motivates us to keep working for the betterment of Goa and the prosperity of the people of the state.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended wishes on this occasion. He said, “Greetings to the people of Goa on Goa Liberation Day. It is a day that commemorates the indomitable sense of patriotism and freedom that paved the way for them to live as proud Indians. My solemn tributes to the great souls who made the supreme sacrifice in this movement.”

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also paid rich tributes to the freedom fighters. He said, “On the momentous occasion of Goa Liberation Day, I had the privilege of hoisting the National Flag at the Goa University Ground, Taleigao. My heartfelt tributes to the valiant Freedom Fighters who selflessly sacrificed their lives and relentlessly fought to free Goa from colonial rule. Their courage and dedication continue to inspire us to uphold the values of freedom and justice.”

Goa, known for its vibrant culture and scenic beauty, has organized a series of events and activities to honour the sacrifices made by freedom fighters. These events also celebrate the unique cultural identity of the state. The day is marked by ceremonies, parades, cultural programs, and exhibitions that highlight Goa's rich heritage and history.

Goa Liberation Day not only serves as a reminder of the struggle for freedom but also as an opportunity to celebrate the state's progress and unity within the fabric of India.

Goa was colonised by the Portuguese in 1510 and remained under their control for 451 years. Unlike other parts of India, Goa continued to be a Portuguese territory even after India gained independence from British rule in 1947.

The movement was built on the small-scale revolts and uprisings of the 19th century and grew powerful during the period 1940-1961. The movement was conducted both inside and outside Goa, and was characterised by a range of tactics including non-violent protests, revolutionary methods and diplomatic efforts. However, Portuguese control ended only when India invaded and annexed Goa in 1961.

