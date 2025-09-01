PM Modi joins SCO family photograph in China ahead of major summit

Tianjin, Sep 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday joined world leaders for the official Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Family Photograph in Tianjin, China, marking a key diplomatic moment on the sidelines of the regional summit.

The image, symbolising unity and cooperation among member states, included prominent leaders such as Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other member state leaders.

The SCO Summit, hosted by China this year, is set to formally begin on Sunday.

The grouping, comprising eight member countries, focuses on political, economic, and security cooperation in the Eurasian region. It is the first time PM Modi has visited China in seven years, making the moment particularly significant as India and China cautiously navigate a complex bilateral relationship post-2020 border clashes.

During the summit's prelude, Prime Minister Modi was seen exchanging words with both President Xi and President Putin, indicating a return to active diplomacy. A particularly warm interaction was captured between PM Modi and Putin, who met with a visible show of camaraderie, hugging and holding hands, in a moment that stood out from the otherwise formal atmosphere.

Announcing the meeting on social media, PM Modi tweeted: "Always a delight to meet President Putin!"

President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, hosted a banquet in the port city on Sunday to welcome international guests ahead of the 25th edition of the annual summit.

PM Modi was seen in the front row, while Russian President Vladimir Putin stood alongside Chinese President Xi Jinping, the host, as world leaders posed for the traditional family photo at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, on Sunday.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi also met Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time in ten months. Both leaders emphasised their commitment to stabilising relations and resolving outstanding issues, particularly around the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

PM Modi said the relationship had moved in a “meaningful direction” and noted that “there is a peaceful environment at the borders after disengagement”.

President Xi, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, expressed hope that the Tianjin meeting would “further elevate” and “promote the sustained, healthy and stable development of bilateral relations”.

