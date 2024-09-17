PM Modi interacts with PMAY beneficiaries in Odisha slum

Bhubaneswar, Sep 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana at Sabara Sahi in the Gadakana area of Bhubaneswar during his one-day visit to Odisha on Tuesday.

During his interactions with the beneficiaries in the locality, PM Modi enquired about their economic conditions and the benefits they got under other government schemes.

Thanking PM Modi and the government, the beneficiaries were informed about benefits through various social welfare schemes such as PMAY, Swach Bharat Yojana, Svanidhi Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Jan Dhan Yojana.

They also thanked PM Modi for the SUBHADRA scheme, the flagship scheme of the newly elected BJP government in Odisha. The beneficiaries greeted PM Modi on his 74th birthday.

One of the beneficiaries engaged in sewing and tailoring work was asked by the PM to make a Kurta for him.

When PM Modi enquired, the beneficiaries claimed that they hadn’t given any bribe to any official while availing the benefits under various government schemes.

The Prime Minister urged all the beneficiaries to plant a tree ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ (Maa pain gachha tie) initiative. He advised them to avoid using plastics and polythene bags while buying anything from the market.

He offered to visit one of the beneficiaries' homes and have a meal there.

PM Modi also took part in the ‘Gruha Prabesha’ of the beneficiaries at the slum in the Gadakana area on the occasion of his 74th birthday.

The residents of the slum accorded a grand welcome to the Prime Minister as per the local tradition with ‘Anga Bastra’ and sandalwood paste. He also relished the sweet Odia delicacy, ‘Khiri’ or Payas at one of the beneficiary’s new homes where he also worshipped Lord Jagannath.

While sharing his experience of participating in the Grih Pravesh and eating Khiri during his speech at the launching programme of the SUBHADRA scheme, the Prime Minister reminisced about his mother and said that he can never forget their(beneficiaries) happiness and the satisfaction of their faces.

“This experience, this feeling is worth the treasures of my entire life. This happiness as a result of change coming in the lives of the poor, Dalit, deprived and tribal society gives me the energy to work harder,” PM Modi affirmed.

