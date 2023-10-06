PM Modi to inaugurate G20 Parliamentary Speakers' summit on Oct 13

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' summit (P20) on October 13.

The summit will be held from October 13 to 14 at the newly constructed India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, New Delhi.

Addressing a press conference, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed that apart from G20 countries, 10 other countries and international organisations will participate in the summit and so far, 50 Parliamentarians and 14 secretaries generals including 26 presidents, 10 vice presidents, one committee chairman and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) president have confirmed their participation.

Incidentally, Speaker of Canada's Senate has given written confirmation of participation in the summit, Birla informed.

Birla added that the president of the Pan African Parliament will also be participating in the P20 summit in India for the first time.

The Speaker informed that with the spirit of'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – One Earth, One Family, One Future', India aims to provide consensus-based solutions to complex global issues towards a more inclusive, peaceful and equitable world.

He added that four high-level sessions will be organised during the P20 summit, which will focus on accelerating SDGs, sustainable energy transition, women-led development and transformation in people's lives through public digital platforms.

These sessions will bring together G20 members and guest countries for wide-ranging discussions on “how Parliaments can effectively advance the objectives of the P-20.”

Birla informed that the summit will conclude with a joint statement urging G20 governments to provide solutions to the major global challenges based on equality, inclusivity and peace.

A Parliamentary forum on LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) will be organised before the Summit on October 12. LiFE was launched on October 20, 2022 by the Prime Minister and UN Secretary General António Guterres in Kevadia, Gujarat.

This initiative is effectively working towards sustainable development based on environmentally conscious lifestyle and the principle of 'reduce, reuse, and recycle’.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.