PM Modi to inaugurate Advantage Assam 2.0 in Guwahati on Feb 25

New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Assam, will inaugurate the investors’ summit, Advantage Assam 2.0, in Guwahati on February 25.

The Prime Minister, who will reach Guwahati on February 24 in the evening, will first attend the Jhumoir Binandini (Mega Jhumoir) 2025 programme at around 6 p.m.

Next day on February 25, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Advantage Assam 2.0, to be held from February 25 to 26, in Guwahati at around 10:45 a.m.

The Summit will include an inaugural session, seven ministerial sessions and 14 thematic sessions. It will also include a comprehensive exhibition illustrating the state’s economic landscape, with a focus on its industrial evolution, global trade partnerships, booming industries, and the vibrant MSME sector, featuring over 240 exhibitors.

Various international organisations, global leaders and investors, policymakers, industry experts, startups, and students among others will participate in the Summit.

The goal of Advantage Assam 2.0, the second iteration of the international investor summit since its 2018 launch, is to increase infrastructure development and investment in the state.

The two-day event is expected to draw investors from all around India and the world, solidifying Assam’s standing as a new investment destination in the country.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the Jhumoir Binandini (Mega Jhumoir) 2025, a spectacular cultural extravaganza. Around 8,000 performers will participate in the Jhumoir dance, a folk dance of the Assam Tea Tribe and Adivasi Communities of Assam that embodies the spirit of inclusivity, unity and cultural pride, and symbolises Assam’s syncretic cultural mélange. The Mega Jhumoir event symbolises 200 years of the tea industry, and also 200 years of industrialisation in Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier said, “Perfect execution will be ensured by master training workshops, constituency-level sessions, district-level performances, and final rehearsals in Guwahati.”

The concert, which is planned for either day of the summit, is anticipated to have a lasting effect on those present. This action comes after Assam has set a Guinness World Record for the biggest Bihu dancing performance.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.