Girona coach focuses on match, not on Real's campaign against referees

Madrid, Feb 22 (IANS) Girona coach Michel Sanchez says he would rather not focus on referees ahead of his side's La Liga visit to play Real Madrid on Sunday. The Santiago Bernabeu Stadium is likely to have a pressure cooker atmosphere against referee Cuadra Fernandez after Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw away to Osasuna last weekend.

That game saw referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero give a clear penalty against Madrid, as well as sending Jude Bellingham off for swearing at him. Bellingham has been suspended for two games, while Real Madrid's complaints about refereeing decisions against them have reached a crescendo, reports Xinhua.

Munuera Montero was forced to close his social media accounts after receiving online insults and threats against himself and his family, and the referee's business interests even came under investigation, before the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) declared he had no conflict of interest between those and his position as a referee.

It's hard to see how Cuadra Fernandez can avoid being affected when he officiates Real Madrid against Girona, but Michel said he would rather focus on Real Madrid's attacking talents than the referee.

"I'm worried about Mbappe, Rodrygo and Vinicius," commented the Girona coach, whose side travels to Madrid after defeats in Bilbao and at home to Getafe last weekend.

"We have to try and take the attention away from referees because there is always going to be controversy and there will be mistakes both in your favor and against you, but it is very hard to be a referee," commented Michel.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will make some changes to the team that beat Manchester City in the Champions League, with Brahim Diaz coming into the side for the suspended Bellingham, while Lucas Vazquez is available at right back after injury and David Alaba could also play some part after recovering from a groin strain.

