PM Modi highlights India's achievements in space, science in 'Mann Ki Baat'

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed pride over the recent achievements by Indians in space, science, sports, and culture.

Addressing the 124th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi made a special mention of Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, whose recent space mission created waves of joy and national pride across the country.

"In the past few weeks, a lot has happened that has made every Indian proud -- be it sports, science or culture. Recently, Shubhanshu Shukla's return from space was discussed a lot in the country. The moment Shubhanshu landed safely back on Earth, people jumped with joy. A wave of happiness spread across every heart. The whole country was filled with pride,” said PM Modi.

Recalling the excitement and curiosity generated after Chandrayaan-3's successful moon landing in August 2023, he noted how the mission had sparked a deep interest in science and space among children. “I still remember when Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on the moon... Even young kids now say, "We will also go to space, we will also land on the moon and become space scientists."

The Prime Minister highlighted the growing reach of the Inspire-Manak campaign, an initiative to promote innovation among school children.

"Five children are selected from every school who bring new ideas. So far, lakhs of children have become part of this initiative, and after Chandrayaan-3, the number has doubled," he said.

PM Modi also spoke about the rapid rise of space-related startups in the country, stating that their numbers have jumped from fewer than 50 five years ago to over 200 today.

In this context, he announced that August 23 will be celebrated as 'National Space Day' and invited citizens to share their suggestions on how they plan to mark the occasion.

Stressing the new energy with which Indian science is progressing in the 21st century, he proudly spoke of Indian students winning medals at the International Chemistry Olympiad.

"Devesh Pankaj, Sandeep Kuchi, Debadatta Priyadarshi and Ujjawal Kesari - these four made India proud," he said.

He also acknowledged India's achievements in mathematics, noting the students' performance at the International Mathematical Olympiad, where they brought home three gold, two silver and one bronze medal.

Looking ahead, PM Modi said India will host the Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad in Mumbai next month, with participants from 60 countries.

He noted that this will be the largest such Olympiad held so far and added, "In a way, India is now moving forward in both Olympic and Olympiad."

