PM Modi highlights 11 years of transformative reforms in energy sector

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday highlighted the transformative reforms in the renewable energy sector and the strong push for clean and affordable energy in the hydrocarbon sector in India over the last 11 years.

The reforms have been elaborated in two separate articles written by Minister for New & Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi and Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, respectively.

Responding to the article written by Pralhad Joshi, the Prime Minister's Office posted on X: "Union Minister Pralhad Joshi highlights 11 transformative reforms in the renewable energy sector over the last 11 years – Have a read!"

Joshi has stated that India stands as one of the world’s foremost clean energy leaders, ranked third in solar energy, fourth in wind power, and fourth in total renewable energy capacity. With over 232 GW of renewable capacity installed and another 176 GW under construction, we are not just meeting our energy needs but actively shaping the global discourse on energy transition.

This progress is the outcome of bold reforms, timely decisions, and a clear long-term vision pursued consistently under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past 11 years. He had a clear vision to build a robust renewable energy ecosystem, and even as the Gujarat chief minister, he had pioneered large-scale solar projects long before clean energy became a global priority, Joshi explained.

But to appreciate the scale of this transformation, we must remember where we began. In 2014, India’s power sector was in deep crisis. Electricity shortages were chronic. The double grid failure in 2012, first impacting the Northern Region with 36,000 MW of load loss and subsequently causing the collapse of the Northern, Eastern, and North-Eastern grids affecting 48,000 MW, is still fresh in our memory, Joshi added.

PM Modi also shared an article written by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on India’s energy sector. Responding to the article, the Prime Minister's Office posted on X: "In the last 11 years, India’s energy sector has undergone a structural transformation with a strong push for affordable and clean energy through reforms, green initiatives, and focus on self-reliance. Do read this insightful article by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri."

“India has shrugged off the lethargy and paralysis of the ‘lost decade’ and has scripted an unprecedented growth story under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which not just saw the India Growth Story resonate across the world but also saw us overtaking Japan to become the world’s fourth largest economy,” Puri stated in his article.

India has not only become the world's fastest-growing major economy but is also a strategic force. The energy sector, integral to this rise, has undergone a structural transformation during the first year of Modi 3.0, building on 10 years of foundational change, the minister further stated.

India is now the third-largest energy and oil consumer with more than six crore consumers visiting filling stations, the fourth-largest refiner, and the fourth-largest LNG importer globally. With energy demand expected to grow two and a half times by 2047 and 25 per cent of incremental global demand set to come from India, the road map is clear, he added.

Our quest for energy security is being aided by a focus on E&P through the new law and our journey towards green energy transition. Our energy strategy revolves around successfully navigating the trilemma of energy availability, affordability and sustainability, which we have been successfully achieving even as the world deals with one geopolitical crisis after another.

Eleven remarkable years into PM’s transformative reforms, India’s energy sector is no longer defined by anxiety. It is now marked by confidence, Aatmanirbharta and strategic foresight under his visionary, firm and decisive leadership, Puri added.

