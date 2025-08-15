PM Modi hails Rajinikanth’s '50 glorious years in the world of cinema'

Chennai, Aug 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Tamil cinema icon Rajinikanth on completing 50 'glorious' years in the film industry on Friday, praising his remarkable journey and the enduring impact of his work on audiences across generations.

Dropping a photo with the Thalaivar, PM Modi penned on his official Twitter handle: “Congratulations to Thiru Rajinikanth on completing 50 glorious years in the world of cinema. His journey has been iconic, with his diverse roles having left a lasting impact on the minds of people across generations."

"Wishing him continued success and good health in the times to come," the Prime Minister added.

Rajinikanth, one of the most celebrated figures in Indian cinema, commenced his cinematic journey back in 1975 with the Tamil film "Apoorva Raagangal", directed by K. Balachander.

Over the decades, he has acted in over 160 films across Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, earning a reputation for his distinctive style, powerful screen presence, and ability to connect with audiences of all ages.

Fondly called ‘Thalaivar’ (leader) by his fans, the 73-year-old superstar has delivered numerous box office hits, including "Baashha", "Enthiran", "Kabali", "Jailer", and "Robot", to name just a few.

His popularity extends far beyond India, with a loyal fan base in countries such as Japan, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Apart from his cinematic achievements, Rajinikanth has also influenced Tamil Nadu’s cultural and political discourse, with his public statements and philanthropic work adding to his iconic status.

His career has been marked by both critical acclaim and mass appeal, making him a rare figure who bridges art-house recognition and commercial stardom.

As he marks five decades in the industry, tributes have been pouring in from colleagues, fans, and political leaders, all celebrating his contribution to Indian cinema.

With new projects on the horizon, Rajinikanth continues to command a towering presence in the entertainment world. Modi’s message, industry observers note, reflects the national recognition of Rajinikanth’s unparalleled influence, not only as a film star but also as a cultural figure who has left an indelible mark on India’s cinematic history.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.