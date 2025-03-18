PM Modi hails Ilaiyaraaja as a 'musical titan' and 'trailblazer'

Chennai, March 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, lauded legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja, calling him a "musical titan" and a "trailblazer".

The Prime Minister praised the maestro's immense contributions to music and his ability to redefine excellence on a global scale.

Ilaiyaraaja met Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Modi shared a post on social media platform X, saying: "Delighted to meet Rajya Sabha MP Thiru Ilaiyaraaja Ji, a musical titan whose genius has had a monumental impact on our music and culture. He is a trailblazer in every sense and has made history yet again by presenting his first-ever Western classical symphony, 'Valiant', in London a few days ago. This performance, accompanied by the world-renowned Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, marks another chapter in his unparalleled musical journey -- one that continues to redefine excellence on a global scale."

The Prime Minister also shared several photos from his meeting with Ilaiyaraaja, highlighting the significance of the occasion.

Responding to the Prime Minister's praise, Ilaiyaraaja expressed his gratitude in a post on X, saying: "A memorable meeting with PM @narendramodi ji. We spoke about many things, including my symphony Valiant. Humbled by his appreciation and support. @OneMercuri."

The Prime Minister's remarks came after Ilaiyaraaja recently presented his first-ever Western classical symphony, Valiant, in London.

The symphony was performed with the prestigious Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at the Eventim Apollo Theatre on March 9.

This performance, accompanied by the world-renowned Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, marks another chapter in his unparalleled musical journey -- one that the event was a landmark achievement, making him the first Indian film composer to present a full-length Western classical symphony in London.

The maestro has long been known for integrating Western classical elements into Indian film music.

His influence extends far beyond cinema, as he remains one of the most prolific and revered composers in Indian music history.

In a career spanning nearly five decades, Ilaiyaraaja has composed, over 7,000 songs, composed music for more than 1,500 films, performed in more than 20,000 concerts worldwide.

Nicknamed "Isaignani" (The Musical Sage), Ilaiyaraaja was conferred the title "Maestro" by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, London.

Some of his notable accolades include, India's third highest civilian honour, Padma Bhushan, which was awarded to him in 2010 and country's second highest civilian award, Padma Vibhushan which was conferred to him in 2018.

