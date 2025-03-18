Karnataka govt accuses Kumaraswamy of land encroachment, JD-S leader denies allegations

Bengaluru, March 18 (IANS) The Karnataka government said on Tuesday that the Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister, H.D. Kumaraswamy, was involved in the encroachment of government land so it has seized the encroached property.

However, Minister Kumaraswamy has clarified that he has never encroached the government land nor he has engaged in any illegal activities.

The authorities led by the Deputy Commissioner of Ramanagara district conducted the survey at the Ketaganahalli village near Bidadi town on Tuesday with police protection to identify the encroached government land and take it into the government's custody.

Speaking to the media, Ramanagara Deputy Commissioner Yashwanth V. Gurukar said that the encroachment was done by Union Minister Kumaraswamy and others.

The details will be submitted to the court and they are not in public domain, Gurukar added.

"I am here to enforce the government order," he said.

Deputy Commissioner Gurukar also said, "As per the directions of the Karnataka High Court, we are carrying out task to get back the government land coming under seven to eight survey numbers. The encroachment of nearly more than 14 acres has taken place, we will submit the details to the court. The properties will be fenced and taken into the custody of the government."

Responding to the development, Union Minister Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru on Tuesday said, "I have never engaged in any illegal activities in my life. The land in question was purchased 40 years ago, and I will fight against this government's conspiracy through legal means."

"I have served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka twice. I have never encroached on land, nor have I engaged in any illegal activities. This is land I purchased 40 years ago. Even if the government wants to evict an ordinary citizen, a notice must be issued at least 15 days in advance as per the law. However, I have not received any notice or official communication till now," he added.

"Everyone knows the kind of oppression this government is engaging in. It is looting Bengaluru city. For the first time in the country's history, a Special Investigation Team has been formed for such a case. Such actions will have consequences one day or the other," he warned.

"I have become the primary target of the Congress government. For them, it seems like no one else exists. I am closely observing all the developments. This land, which I purchased 40 years ago, has already undergone numerous investigations -- over a hundred times. The scrutiny has been ongoing for four decades. If this is my situation, imagine the plight of ordinary citizens," Kumaraswamy said, expressing concern.

"This is land that I legally acquired 40 years ago. I will fight against the government's actions within the framework of the law. No one needs to panic. However, the media must report the truth after verifying the facts," he urged journalists.

