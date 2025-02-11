PM Modi extends wishes to Tamil people on Thaipusam festival

Chennai, Feb 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in France attending the Artificial Intelligence summit, has extended his wishes to Tamil people on the Thaipusam festival.

In a post on social media platform 'X', the Prime Minister said, "Wishing everyone a joyful and blessed Thaipusam! May Lord Murugan's divine grace guide us with strength, prosperity, and wisdom. On this sacred occasion, I pray for the happiness, good health, and success of all. May this day bring peace and motivation into our lives! Victory to Vel! Hail Lord Murugan!"

AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K.Palaniswami (EPS) also wished the people of Tamil Nadu on the festival.

EPS posted on X: "On this auspicious day, Tamils worldwide pray to Lord Murugan for his divine blessings and protection. May their lives flourish, may their endeavours prosper, and may they achieve victory after victory."

Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai also conveyed his wishes, stating: "I wish all Tamils a joyful Thaipusam. May Lord Murugan’s grace bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to Tamil Nadu. May he guide us in the victory of Dharma over injustice and dispel the darkness surrounding us."

Tamil superstar and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay shared a message: "On this sacred Thaipusam, let us come together to venerate Lord Murugan, the eternal guardian of Tamil lands. He watches over us from every hill with benevolence. We humbly offer our prayers to this unique and divine protector of Tamils worldwide."

Heavy police security has been deployed at the six main abodes of Lord Murugan in Tamil Nadu as lakhs of devotees converge to celebrate the auspicious Thaipusam festival.

Lord Murugan, the revered warrior deity of South India, has six sacred temples known as Arupadai Veedu, which include, Thiruchendur Murugan, Pazhamudhir Solai, Thirupparamkundram Murugan, Palani Murugan, Swamimalai Murugan and Tiruttani Murugan Temple.

With an overwhelming number of devotees gathering at these temples for Thaipusam, Tamil Nadu police have significantly ramped up security measures.

In Palani, where a massive number of devotees are participating in the festival, 3,000 police personnel have been deployed. At Thirupparamkundram, over 4,000 officers are on duty following recent tensions over the consumption of non-vegetarian food near the temple hills.

Security has also been strengthened at Thiruchendur and Swamimalai, with 2,000 police officers stationed at each location to manage the large influx of devotees.

Similarly, at Tiruttani and Pazhamudhir Solai, 1,500 police personnel have been deployed to ensure safety and Thaipusam, a highly revered festival dedicated to Lord Murugan, is observed with deep devotion.

The festival is marked by prayers, kavadi (offerings), and various spiritual rituals. The Pusam Nakshathram (star) associated with Thaipusam began at 6:01 p.m. on Monday, and will end at 6.34 p.m. this evening. This sacred occasion is considered a time for spiritual purification, penance, and introspection.

To prevent overcrowding, darshan tickets have been suspended for three days.

Tamil Nadu's political leaders and prominent personalities extended their greetings on the occasion of Thaipusam. As the festival unfolds, Tamil Nadu remains immersed in deep devotion, with Lord Murugan's divine presence uniting millions of devotees in faith and celebration.

