14th Asian Fisheries and Aquaculture Forum to kick start in Delhi tomorrow

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) The 14th Asian Fisheries and Aquaculture Forum, with the theme “Greening the Blue Growth in Asia-Pacific,” is being organised in Delhi from Wednesday (February 12) and will host around 1,000 delegates from 24 countries, including researchers, policymakers and industry leaders.

The Asian Fisheries and Aquaculture Forum (AFAF) is a triennial event of the Asian Fisheries Society with its Headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The three-day 14th AFAF is being jointly organised by the Asian Fisheries Society, Kuala Lumpur, the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), the Department of Fisheries and the Asian Fisheries Society Indian Branch (AFSIB), Mangalore. This prestigious event is being hosted in India for the 2nd time after the 8th AFAF held at Kochi in 2007.

Hosting the 14th AFAF in India after 18 years highlights the country’s growing prominence in global fisheries and aquaculture. With a rapidly expanding blue economy, progressive government policies, and significant scientific advancements, India has emerged as a key player in sustainable fisheries and aquaculture.

Today, India occupies the 2nd position in total fish production and also aquaculture production globally. The forum will provide a platform to showcase India’s contributions, strengthen international partnerships, and promote innovative approaches for sustainable, resilient, and economically viable fish production systems.

The Asian Fisheries and Aquaculture Forum (AFAF) has a strong legacy of fostering global collaboration in the sector. Since its inception, the forum has been successfully hosted in multiple countries across Asia.

The forum will be inaugurated by Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Panchayati Raj, at Bharat Ratna C. Subramaniam Auditorium, ICAR Convention Centre, Pusa Campus, New Delhi.

The event will include over 20 Lead Presentations by internationally acclaimed experts from India and overseas.

On the second day a Symposium on “Aquatic Animal Diseases: Emerging Challenges and Preparedness” will be held at 09.00 AM on 13 February 2025 at A.P. Shinde Auditorium, NASC Complex, Pusa Campus, New Delhi. Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying George Kurian has consented to inaugurate the symposium.

On the third day, the Academia-Industry-Government Meet on 'De-risking Shrimp Aquaculture Value Chain for Improved Global Competitiveness' at 9.00 am at Parijat Lecture Hall, Ground Floor, NAAS Block, NASC, New Delhi on 14 February 2025. Dr B. Mastan Rao, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) has consented to inaugurate the Meet.

The closing ceremony of the 14th Asian Fisheries and Aquaculture Forum will be held at 4.30 pm on 14th February 2025 at Bharat Ratna C. Subramaniam Auditorium, ICAR Convention Centre, Pusa Campus, New Delhi. Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Bhagirath Choudhary has consented to be the chief guest of the closing ceremony.

